Burlington police most-wanted, May 19
The Burlington Police Department updated its list of most-wanted suspects Friday and announced that two included in previous lists were arrested. Derek Montrez Cheek and Penny Michelle Dawson were arrested since last week, Burlington police said in a news release.
