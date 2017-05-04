Alamance Reads picks a Animal, Vegetable, Miraclea
Barbara Kingsolver's New York Times best-seller "Animal, Vegetable, Miracle: A Year of Food Life" has been selected for Alamance Reads' community-wide reading program. The book, published in 2007, was written with Kingsolver's husband, Steven L. Hopp, and daughter, Camille Kingsolver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
