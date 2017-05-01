2 shot at Burlington Waffle House
Two people were shot in the parking lot of the Waffle House at 2701 Alamance Road, Burlington, in an overnight incident, police say. Burlington police responded to the restaurant at 2:46 a.m. Wednesday and located the shooting victims.
