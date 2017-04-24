Welcome to Burlington

Burlington Mayor Ian Baltutis is ready to welcome you to the city with a glass mug of Smitty's ice cream. The city held its second Belong in Burlington welcome event Wednesday evening at City Hall, where new residents got to meet the mayor, register for upcoming events, learn about the Arts Council and other local organizations, and indulge in free Smitty's ice cream, which was given out in Burlington mugs.

