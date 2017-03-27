True to his roots

Hagood, 45, was born in Burlington and graduated from Southern Alamance High School though, with a father who was with the State Highway Patrol and then Southern Bell, his family moved around the state a lot in between. After 19 years of working for Alamance County government, Hagood became county manager in February by a unanimous vote of the County Board of Commissioners to hire him to succeed long-time manager Craig Honeycutt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.