Superior Court: Charged under alias, sentenced under real name Updated at

Alamance County sheriff's deputies arrested and charged John Edward Summers, then 43, with about 15 felonies, misdemeanors and traffic offenses after a violent car chase last spring, only to add obstruction of justice and habitual felon charges once they learned his real name. Bruce Stanley Fuller, 51, of 426 Hamilton St., Burlington, was sentenced in Superior Court to six years, four months to eight years, 10 months in prison in a plea agreement to a long list of charges, including multiple counts of obtaining property by false pretense, obstruction of justice, possession of stolen motor vehicle, multiple counts of breaking and entering, and felony larceny.

