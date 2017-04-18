Store robbed early Sunday
The clerk said a man had come in and asked for change for a $5 bill. As the clerk opened the drawer, the suspect reached in and took money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|18
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Sat
|Harriet
|5
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC