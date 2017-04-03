Smittya s marks 15 years, scoops up new space
In 2002, Amy Nakhle and Tom Lambeth opened Smitty's Homemade Ice Cream on South Church Street in Burlington before moving the shop to Elon in 2012. Now, Nakhle and Lambeth are looking forward to returning to Burlington, where they will open a new location in May. The East Front Street store will be Smitty's third, and this month, Smitty's is celebrating 15 years as Alamance County's only ice cream parlor that makes and sells its own product.
