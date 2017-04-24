Senior housing project wins officialsa nods
A developer intends to construct a senior apartment building in Burlington, bringing 72 "affordable housing" units for residents 55 and older. Dennis Tharrington of Henderson plans to build his fifth such senior living facility, though his first in Burlington.
