Retired police captain donating 247-year-old Bible to Elon

James O'Kelly went his own way - taking a stand against slavery in the 18th century and a stand that led to founding a new Christian denomination, which eventually led to the founding of Elon College after his death. “This is the Bible James O'Kelly carried in his saddlebags when he was a circuit-riding preacher,” said Steve Lynch, retired Burlington police captain and descendant of O'Kelly.

