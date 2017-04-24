Police take aim at sex trade

Although so-called "Asian massage parlors" have become a concern of some in law enforcement because of the sex acts for money reportedly taking place and their inability to stop it, the county sheriff reports that prostitution occurring in local hotels is more of a problem than ever. On South Church Street, on Huffman Mill Road and on O'Neal Street, these west Burlington businesses - surrounded by popular establishments and passed by much of the city's traffic - provide customers with massages, but apparently they don't stop there.

