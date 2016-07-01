NY Lottery to stop selling last remaining $1 jackpot game ticket

In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. (Gerry Broome In a few months, you will no longer be able to get a New York State Lottery jackpot ticket for just a dollar. The state Gaming Commission plans to end the practice of selling Mega Millions tickets for just $1, and upping the price to $2 after October, 2017.

