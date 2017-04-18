New Italian, upscale eateries for Burlington
Michelle's Kitchen & Catering, a carry-out and catering business at 3290 S. Church St. owned by Chef Michelle Morton, is moving into the former Cutlery Steakhouse space at 2461 S. Church St. In turn, chef Darren Atkins plans to open an Italian take-out and catering business in Michelle's Kitchen's current space. ATKINS SPENT YEARS in New York cooking at top-rated restaurants, including Salumeria Rosi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|13 hr
|Musikologist
|18
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|13 hr
|Harriet
|5
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC