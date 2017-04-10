Master of memorization
Evalyn Budrick, 11, can recite all 45 U.S. presidents in order, speak Latin and draw maps by hand. Budrick has been homeschooled by her mother Jennifer since she was 4 years old under the Classical Conversations curriculum, which includes a test at the end of each school cycle to see how well students have memorized what they've learned.
