Man injured in dirt bike crash
Burlington police officers were dispatched at 5:27 p.m. to the 1500 block of Preston Street regarding a single vehicle crash involving a dirt bike. The driver of the dirt bike, Jamaal Quinell Mcadden, of Kime Street, was flown by helicopter to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, where he remains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research
|6 hr
|how many jobs los...
|1
|Ford hires 400 mobile connectivity engineers
|Mar 31
|Mcdonalds hack
|1
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC