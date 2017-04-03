Man injured in dirt bike crash

Burlington police officers were dispatched at 5:27 p.m. to the 1500 block of Preston Street regarding a single vehicle crash involving a dirt bike. The driver of the dirt bike, Jamaal Quinell Mcadden, of Kime Street, was flown by helicopter to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, where he remains.

