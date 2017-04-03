Man arrested on drug charges after tr...

Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Krissean Lamar Tario Walker, 23, of 2750 Pleasant Grove Union School Road is charged with possession of firearm by a felon, having a firearm with a defaced/altered serial number, having a concealed weapon, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to maintain travel lane. Sheriff's deputies stopped Walker, driving a 1982 Oldsmobile, on Friday in the 1500 block of Rauhut Street, Burlington and searched his car.

