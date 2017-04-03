Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Krissean Lamar Tario Walker, 23, of 2750 Pleasant Grove Union School Road is charged with possession of firearm by a felon, having a firearm with a defaced/altered serial number, having a concealed weapon, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to maintain travel lane. Sheriff's deputies stopped Walker, driving a 1982 Oldsmobile, on Friday in the 1500 block of Rauhut Street, Burlington and searched his car.

