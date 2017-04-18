Man accused of ramming patrol car
A Burlington man was held under $50,000 bond Sunday after, according to warrants, leading deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office on a high-speed chase and ramming a deputy's patrol car to escape a driving-while-impaired stop. Travis Montana Carroll, 20, 605 Delaware Ave., Burlington, was charged Sunday with felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, driving while impaired, driving after drinking underage, driving while license revoked for impaired driving and speeding.
