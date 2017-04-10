Indian eateries adding spice to Burli...

Indian eateries adding spice to Burlington

Two Indian restaurants have opened since the beginning of 2017 - Pandwar Fine Indian Cuisine, and Bowl and Naan - joining what was once the city's sole Indian restaurant, Taaza Indian Bistro. For its part, Taaza Indian Bistro, which for five years had had a prominent location on Huffman Mill Road, is moving.

