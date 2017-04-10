Indian eateries adding spice to Burlington
Two Indian restaurants have opened since the beginning of 2017 - Pandwar Fine Indian Cuisine, and Bowl and Naan - joining what was once the city's sole Indian restaurant, Taaza Indian Bistro. For its part, Taaza Indian Bistro, which for five years had had a prominent location on Huffman Mill Road, is moving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
|#ncnaked (May '15)
|May '16
|Jerebear_006
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC