Hundreds brave rain for Taste of Alamance
If you were looking for a good restaurant in Burlington, you could have gone to just about all of them Monday night at the Taste of Alamance 2017, put on by the United Way of Alamance County. “The people I work with at Blessed Sacrament School told me about it - that it was just great,” said June Avery, carrying a full tray, “and it has been nice to see businesses I didn't know were in Burlington.” There were more than 30 vendors at tables lining the walls of the Alliance Convention Center on Turrentine Street, serving more than 200 people filling the trays United Way volunteers handed them as they came in.
