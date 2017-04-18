Gibsonville safest area town, website says
Gibsonville moved down to 17th place from 13th last year but still placed far higher than other Alamance County towns: Among 100 North Carolina towns and cities, Mebane was 57th, Graham was 62nd, and Burlington was 63rd. Safewise reviewed FBI statistics from 2015 along with population data.
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|4 hr
|Musikologist
|18
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|4 hr
|Harriet
|5
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
