Fallen deputya s grave marker restored

A sheriff's deputy killed on duty more than 80 years ago has a restored grave marker after a Burlington business owner volunteered to do the job. The grave marker of George Jefferson Massey, an Alamance County sheriff's deputy fatally struck by a car March 3, 1934, while walking on Old Glencoe Road had become crooked, as had his wife's, in the cemetery of Union Ridge United Church of Christ.

