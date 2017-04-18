Elon holds sexual harassment panel

Elon holds sexual harassment panel

Elon held a panel on sexual assault and harassment titled, “Combating the Culture of Cat-Calling,” Wednesday night, which covered the topics of the fraternity mindset, harassment while studying abroad, workplace harassment, sexual harassment in the LGBTQIA community, and cat-calling. About 20 people attended Wednesday's panel discussion.

