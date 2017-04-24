Diabetic sues Burlington docs over drug choice

A Wayne County man who came to Burlington in 2013 for treatment of a diabetic foot infection is suing two doctors and the Kernodle Clinic saying they prescribed an antibiotic dangerous for that condition. According to William Summerlin's suit, originally filed in 2016 in Wayne County, Dr. Matthew Troxler and Dr. Michael Blocker put him on a course of an antibiotic called tigecycline for a persistent infection in his right foot.

