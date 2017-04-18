City: Park foliage encourages crime

An amendment made to a Senate bill Thursday in the General Assembly seeks to bring Burlington a step closer to cutting down vegetation around the stream through City Park, which officials allege has brought an increase in violent crimes. The area in the park immediately surrounding Little Alamance Creek - which was first added to the state's list of impaired streams in 2000 because of a lack of aquatic insect diversity - became a "green curtain," says Michael Layne, field operations manager of Burlington's water resources department.

