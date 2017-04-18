City Council debates a game-changersa

City Council debates a game-changersa

Burlington City Council members voted in favor of one downtown development project Tuesday night, though a vote on a state grant to benefit a beer brewery has been tabled until next month. The council granted rezoning for a 70-unit apartment complex to be developed inside the former May Hosiery property, 612 S. Main St. The facility, which has sat vacant for years, is being developed by Clachan Properties of Richmond, Va., a group that has completed similar projects renovating historic buildings into apartments in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

