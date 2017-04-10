Burlington police most-wanted list, A...

Burlington police most-wanted list, April 14

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Kyle Marlon Garison, 27, was charged with assault on a female and held under a $500 bond. Calvin Lee King, 49, was  charged with failure to appear on an assault with a deadly weapon charge and held under a $3,000 bond. Geoffrey Neal Hardy, 41, was charged with obtaining property false pretense and financial card theft. He was placed in the Alamance County jail under a $40,000 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar 18 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
stolen pink purse (May '16) May '16 abc123 1
#ncnaked (May '15) May '16 Jerebear_006 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC