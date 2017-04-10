Burlington police most-wanted list, April 14
Kyle Marlon Garison, 27, was charged with assault on a female and held under a $500 bond. Calvin Lee King, 49, was charged with failure to appear on an assault with a deadly weapon charge and held under a $3,000 bond. Geoffrey Neal Hardy, 41, was charged with obtaining property false pretense and financial card theft. He was placed in the Alamance County jail under a $40,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
|#ncnaked (May '15)
|May '16
|Jerebear_006
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC