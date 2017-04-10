Burlington police most-wanted list, April 14

Kyle Marlon Garison, 27, was charged with assault on a female and held under a $500 bond. Calvin Lee King, 49, was charged with failure to appear on an assault with a deadly weapon charge and held under a $3,000 bond. Geoffrey Neal Hardy, 41, was charged with obtaining property false pretense and financial card theft. He was placed in the Alamance County jail under a $40,000 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.