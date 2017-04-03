Burlington police most-wanted, April 7
From last week feet s list, Frank Stephen Reeves, 35, is in custody under $425 bond on charges of failure to appear on a charge of assault on a female; and Renaldo Lemar Tate, 30, is in custody under $500 secured/$500 unsecured bond on charges of assault on a female.
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
