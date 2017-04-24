Burlington police most-wanted, April 28
Tyler Braxton Murray, 19, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 215 pounds, charged with three counts of identity theft, 11 counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of misdemeanor larceny; Benjamin Harrison Sartin, 28, 6 feet 2 inches, 185 pounds, charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, false imprisonment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jacqueline Gelanie Harvey, 52, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury; Christopher Lamont Crisp, 42, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, charged with felony breaking and entering; Ernesto Castaneda, 40, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, charged with failure to appear on a statutory rape charge; Alvaro Soltero Franco, 35, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, charged with failure to appear on a charge of assault on a female; Anthony Edward Oyan, 17, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 ... (more)
