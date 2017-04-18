Burlington police most-wanted, April 14
Zachary O'Neal Bowe, 21, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, violating a court order and injury to personal property and held under a $2,500 bond. Montez Tyré Edwards, 26, was charged with identity theft and cyberstalking and held under a $7,500 bond. John Thomas Barnes, 40, was charged with assault on a female and held under a $4,000 bond.
