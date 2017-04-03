Bills would keep legal ads in print
"It's an important piece of revenue for the current newspaper industry operation, but a public service is provided," said John Bussian, a N.C. Press Association lawyer. The House and Senate bills are modeled after a compromise that emerged from the Florida Legislature in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research
|Mon
|how many jobs los...
|1
|Ford hires 400 mobile connectivity engineers
|Mar 31
|Mcdonalds hack
|1
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC