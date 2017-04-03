Bill dedicates more funds to North Ca...

Bill dedicates more funds to North Carolina capital projects

WBTV

Some key House Republicans are behind a proposal to set aside several hundred million dollars annually for North Carolina capital improvements they say will help reduce state debt more quickly, increase construction and pay for more projects with cash only. Budget-writer Rep. Dean Arp of Monroe and Deputy Majority Leader Stephen Ross of Burlington unveiled legislation Thursday they contend will result in an additional $3 billion in capital and infrastructure over the next 10 years.

