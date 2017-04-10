Alamance County budget requests to be heard Monday
WHAT, WHERE, WHEN: Meeting of the Alamance County Board of Commissioners at 7 p.m. Monday in the Historic Courthouse in Court Square, Graham, where there is more room. WHY: The board will hear budget presentations from the Alamance-Burlington School System - the biggest piece of the county budget - Alamance Community College and an overview of county government needs, including the Sheriff's Office, Department of Social Services and Health Department.
