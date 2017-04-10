Alamance County budget requests to be...

Alamance County budget requests to be heard Monday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Burlington Times News

WHAT, WHERE, WHEN: Meeting of the Alamance County Board of Commissioners at 7 p.m. Monday in the Historic Courthouse in Court Square, Graham, where there is more room. WHY: The board will hear budget presentations from the Alamance-Burlington School System - the biggest piece of the county budget - Alamance Community College and an overview of county government needs, including the Sheriff's Office, Department of Social Services and Health Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar 18 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
stolen pink purse (May '16) May '16 abc123 1
#ncnaked (May '15) May '16 Jerebear_006 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC