A year for parks

A year for parks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Swing a left off N.C. 61, and you will find boats hitched to the backs of trucks, Labradors romping on trails, and Pelican's Point, a serene corner of Lake Mackintosh where the water stretches out to a line of trees and curls around a gazebo on a jut of grass. Whitsett's Guilford-Mackintosh Park and Marina is one of the City of Burlington's hidden gems - hidden, in part, because it isn't in Burlington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford hires 400 mobile connectivity engineers Fri Mcdonalds hack 1
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar 18 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
stolen pink purse (May '16) May '16 abc123 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,983,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC