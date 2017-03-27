A year for parks
Swing a left off N.C. 61, and you will find boats hitched to the backs of trucks, Labradors romping on trails, and Pelican's Point, a serene corner of Lake Mackintosh where the water stretches out to a line of trees and curls around a gazebo on a jut of grass. Whitsett's Guilford-Mackintosh Park and Marina is one of the City of Burlington's hidden gems - hidden, in part, because it isn't in Burlington.
