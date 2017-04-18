a Having a blasta on Clay Street

The 2017 Dogwood Festival made the street empty of cars and full of people for the better part of Saturday. While the Castaways were playing on the main stage at Fourth and Center streets, the Mebanesville Band was onstage at Clay and Fifth streets, getting nearly 3-year-old twins Corbett and Wallace Heuer energized to move the flappers on the feet of their rolling wooden duck toys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.