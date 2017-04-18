a Having a blasta on Clay Street

a Having a blasta on Clay Street

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

The 2017 Dogwood Festival made the street empty of cars and full of people for the better part of Saturday. While the Castaways were playing on the main stage at Fourth and Center streets, the Mebanesville Band was onstage at Clay and Fifth streets, getting nearly 3-year-old twins Corbett and Wallace Heuer energized to move the flappers on the feet of their rolling wooden duck toys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cary Music Thread (May '12) 8 hr Musikologist 18
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 9 hr Harriet 5
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Fri Tmdiaz 148
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar '17 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Alamance County was issued at April 22 at 10:07PM EDT

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,488,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC