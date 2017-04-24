A field trip through the body

A 1,200-square-foot, walk-through exhibit called Speedway to Healthy engulfed the gym Thursday afternoon, beckoning students to enter through the mouth, journey through the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, heart, lungs, kidney, bones and muscles, and exit through a cut in the skin. At each station, Graham High School students in the Graham's Anatomy club taught the kids about heart healthy and damaging foods, how to floss, where the kidneys are located, and other basic information about anatomy and health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.