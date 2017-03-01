Woman charged with ID theft after drug operation
A woman arrested in a drug investigation last week is now charged with identity theft and giving a false name to officers with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Christina Brown Johnson, 30, of 2509 Breeze Road, Hurdle Mills, gave the name "Brittany Nicole Taylor" to officers when she was charged Feb. 27 after an investigation at the Red Carpet Inn on Plantation Drive in Burlington, the Sheriff's Office says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|15 hr
|natureboy
|1
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC