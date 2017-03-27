Warrant: Mother hid heroin in 4-year-olda s pockets

A Burlington woman arrested last month on charges of drug trafficking and child abuse had allegedly hidden heroin in her 4-year-old's pockets, a search warrant affidavit reveals. Megon Anne Wilson, 23, of 911 North Park Ave. was charged Feb. 22 with felony trafficking heroin, misdemeanor child abuse, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office's special operations unit searched her vehicle during a traffic stop on North Main Street in Graham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.