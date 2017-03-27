Warrant: Mother hid heroin in 4-year-olda s pockets
A Burlington woman arrested last month on charges of drug trafficking and child abuse had allegedly hidden heroin in her 4-year-old's pockets, a search warrant affidavit reveals. Megon Anne Wilson, 23, of 911 North Park Ave. was charged Feb. 22 with felony trafficking heroin, misdemeanor child abuse, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office's special operations unit searched her vehicle during a traffic stop on North Main Street in Graham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
|#ncnaked (May '15)
|May '16
|Jerebear_006
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC