Upscale steakhouse closes for good

Cutlery Steakhouse, formerly B. Christopher's, which was long known as Burlington's most upscale restaurant, has closed, apparently for good. Cutlery Steakhouse had announced on its website that as of Feb. 1, it would be under new management and closed for a short time “to allow the new owner to get settled in.” While the message was still posted Thursday, there is now a “For Lease” sign on the window of the space at 2461 S. Church St. JTL properties of Burlington is marketing the space.

