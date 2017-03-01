Superior Court roundup: Shooter gets probation

The shooter in an incident last March at Fairway One Stop avoided prison time in Alamance County Superior Court mostly because the victims didn't want to be involved in the prosecution. Lloyd Carpon Gillis Jr., 25, of 908 N. Main St., Graham, fired shots at the 1832 S. Church St., Burlington, convenience store March 9, 2016, and hit one man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.