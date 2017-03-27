Senior apartments pass planning board
The Burlington Planning and Zoning Commission gave its OK Monday night for a Henderson developer to construct senior living apartments in Burlington. The building will sit on 4.4 acres and consist of 72 apartments - 42 one-bedroom and 30 two-bedroom units - said Dennis Tharrington of Mission Development, which plans to build Woodmont Glen at Chapel Hill Road and Haynes Avenue.
