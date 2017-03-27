Senior apartments pass planning board

Senior apartments pass planning board

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Burlington Times News

The Burlington Planning and Zoning Commission gave its OK Monday night for a Henderson developer to construct senior living apartments in Burlington. The building will sit on 4.4 acres and consist of 72 apartments - 42 one-bedroom and 30 two-bedroom units - said Dennis Tharrington of Mission Development, which plans to build Woodmont Glen at Chapel Hill Road and Haynes Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar 22 rabbit 159
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar 18 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
stolen pink purse (May '16) May '16 abc123 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC