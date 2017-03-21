Resident directs racial remark at Burlington council member

Burlington City Council members, including the one disparaged, spoke out against a resident's racially charged remark during a meeting Tuesday night. John Hughes, who owns property at 1214 Kilby St., was addressing the council during a public hearing about a recommended change in the speed limit on that street when he referred to "Mr. Faucette's kind of people," apparently referring to speeders in his neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.