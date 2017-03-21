Resident directs racial remark at Burlington council member
Burlington City Council members, including the one disparaged, spoke out against a resident's racially charged remark during a meeting Tuesday night. John Hughes, who owns property at 1214 Kilby St., was addressing the council during a public hearing about a recommended change in the speed limit on that street when he referred to "Mr. Faucette's kind of people," apparently referring to speeders in his neighborhood.
