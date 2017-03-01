Police release shooting details
Detective Demario Chavis, an Elon officer with the Alamance Narcotics Enforcement Team, has been placed on administrative leave, likely just until the first of the week, Chief Cliff Parker said. ANET arrived at 721 Cameron St. at 1:52 p.m. Thursday to execute a drug search warrant at the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
|#ncnaked (May '15)
|May '16
|Jerebear_006
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC