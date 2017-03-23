Police get to bottom of false shooting report

Investigators believe a false report of an active shooter at Holly Hill Mall last week was the result of a shopper overhearing a conversation about a mall shooting elsewhere. The 911 call from a store clerk March 17 indicated there was a man in the mall with a gun, leading to dozens of Burlington police officers, including its special response team, evacuating the mall, searching the building and standing by in the parking lot in case a shooter was discovered.

