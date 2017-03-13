Police: Attempted Wal-Mart theft leads to hospitalization, charges
Burlington police arrested a man and plan to charge him with stealing weapons from the Wal-Mart on Graham-Hopedale Road in Burlington in an incident early Wednesday. At 3 a.m., an employee reported that a man was stealing guns and ammunition from a display case in the store at 530 Graham-Hopedale Road.
