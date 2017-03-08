Personnel recordsshould be open totaxpayer scrutiny

That's the takeaway from a North Carolina Court of Appeals ruling handed down last week that upholds a superior court judge's decision to keep nearly 45 pages of minutes from a school board's closed session under wraps. A unanimous three-judge panel found that the Alamance County school board was permitted to withhold the information under state public records and open meetings laws, which shield most personnel records from public disclosure.

