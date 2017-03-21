Pedestrian killed while walking home ...

Pedestrian killed while walking home in Burlington

Read more: Burlington Times News

Officers responding to the 700 block of Everett street just after 9 p.m. found Craig Bernard Watlington, 59, of Flanner Street, lying in the middle of the road, unresponsive. Investigators believe Watlington was walking home in the road at the time he was struck by a 2001 Ford Mustang driven by Kaitlyn Tyre, 17, who lives on Everett Street.

Burlington, NC

