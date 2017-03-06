PART funding plan advances

PART funding plan advances

59 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

There will have to be a public hearing, but Alamance County is on its way to having a $2 car registration tax to pay for services from the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transit's Route 4. "This is kind of an incentive that we give to individuals to use public transportation," Commissioner Amy Scott Galey said. "If we can give an incentive to Wal-Mart, then surely we can do something for our citizens."

