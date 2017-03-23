Old Sharkeya s in the running for a best burgera
The Old Sharkey's Grill in Burlington is in the running for the title of having the Best Burger in North Carolina. Voting resumes Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Wed
|rabbit
|159
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC