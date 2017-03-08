Man charged in kidnapping

A Florida man was charged Thursday in connection with the kidnapping of two juveniles from Winston-Salem who were found at Motel 6 at 2155 Hanford Road in Burlington. Christian Lekkas, 47, of Palm Coast, Fla., is charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of possession of marijuana, according to Burlington police.

