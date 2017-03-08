Man charged in kidnapping

Man charged in kidnapping

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

A Florida man was charged Thursday in connection with the kidnapping of two juveniles from Winston-Salem who were found at Motel 6 at 2155 Hanford Road in Burlington. Christian Lekkas, 47, of Palm Coast, Fla., is charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of possession of marijuana, according to Burlington police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Mar 5 natureboy 1
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Dec '16 Liszym 10
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
stolen pink purse (May '16) May '16 abc123 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,515 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC