KKK announces cross burning, rally in North Carolina town

A North Carolina Ku Klux Klan group has announced on its website that it will hold a rally and cross burning in May in Asheboro. The event was scheduled by The Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, which is based in Pelham - an unincorporated community about 45 minutes north of Burlington, near the Virginia line.

